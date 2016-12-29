H20 Data to make a splash with traders

PRESS RELEASES

December 2016: Ahead of the ICE Totally Gaming exhibition SBC Events, in association with BetConstruct, will hold a seminar to discuss the critical issue of sports data and show how BetConstruct’s data services can help betting businesses.

Held on the Sunday before the ICE Totally Gaming exhibition, the H20 Data seminar is invite only and will address topics around the speed, range and depth of data. At the seminar BetConstruct will also present its Odds Feed, Live Scouting Data and other sports data services. Held at One Whitehall Place near Embankment Station, H20 Data will combine good debate, great food and fantastic entertainment in one event.

H20 Data is designed to appeal to Sports Betting Traders, C-Level Management, Head of Sportsbooks, Sportbook Directors and Sportsbook Managers.

BetConstruct founder Vigen Badalyan commented: “Data is as important to an operator’s well-being as water is to our personal well-being. As such we thought we’d use the opportunity to shine the spotlight on an area that perhaps doesn’t get looked at too closely and show how vital these services are for betting operators.

“As most of the industry is in London ahead of the ICE Totally Gaming Expo at ExCeL, we thought a seminar and dinner would be an appropriate way to start the week.”

SBC Events director Lizzie Blake added: “H20 Data is going to be a really lovely evening. We will be highlighting great products and this will be surrounded by celebrity entertainment, good food and music for our intended company. What better way to kick-start the Gaming industries event flagship month.”

About BetConstruct

BetConstruct is an award-winning developer and provider of online and land-based betting and gaming solutions. BetConstruct’s innovative offerings include an extensive range of products – Sportsbook, eSports, Sports Data Solutions, Retail Betting Shop Solutions, RNG Casino Suite & Live Dealer Casino, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports and more. BetConstruct currently supports its partners from 11 global offices.

BetConstruct was recognized as the Winner of the Technology Supplier/Provider award at the 2016 IGA adding to the EGR B2B Award for Best Customer Service received in 2015 and 2016. For more information, please contact sales@betconstruct.com or marketing@betconstruct.com, or visit www.betconstruct.com.

