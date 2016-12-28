PRESS RELEASES

In March of the coming year blockchain developers and entrepreneurs will get together at Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Tallinn to listen to the founding director of Bitcoin Foundation, fintech columnist with Forbes Magazine Jon Matonis.

The independent cryptocurrency and blockchain analyst whose career has included influential posts at VISA International and fintech companies will speak about prospects of blockchain consortiums.

He will focus on open blockchain with its advantages over private systems. Reliability, security and flexibility are real advantages of blockchain with open access. Jon Matonis believes that developers of private blockchain should coordinate in order to benefit the market.

He will present ideas of his articles for Forbes, American Banker and CoinDesk.

Except for Jon Matonis, the conference will be visited by developers of fintech and govtech blockchain services as well as European cryptocurrency experts. To find out more visit the website of the conference.

Where and when: Tallinn, 9 March 2017

