A trio of 888Poker news related stories including a record $5m in Super XL Series guarantees, seats to the Aussie Millions Main Event and the 888Live Kings Festival is just around the corner.

Christmas is over. It’s time to get back on the hobby horse, and 888Poker makes it easy for you to slip into those brand new Spongebob pyjamas and get back to business.

The seventh iteration of 888Poker’s Super XL Series takes place Jan 19-31, and it’s the biggest event the online poker giants has ever created with 63 tournaments and $5m in guaranteed prize money.

The three-tiered festival structure provides action in Main, Mini and Turbo formats, and highlights include a $2,100 High Roller and $1,050 Main Event carrying a $1.5m guarantee.

888Poker will also reward players for consistency with the introduction of the Super XL Series Leaderboard. The top 18 players will compete in a special event: Super XL Champion of Champions with the winner rewarded with a $10,000 seat into the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event.

The Super XL Series VI guaranteed $4m in prizes and saw participation smash that by 152% across the board. 1,291 players created a $1.74m prize pool in the $1,050 Main Event (a record for 888). Canada’s ‘GetLuckyAK’ securing the $261,214 first prize after a three-way chop with Sami ‘d144n1′ Kelopuro and Dominik ‘888Dominik’ Nitsche.

The Super XL Series Main Event started out as a $600 buy-in with a $500,000 guarantee and seems to be growing in popularity every year.

Win a Seat Into the Aussie Millions

With PokerStars dropping their affiliation with the Aussie Millions to concentrate on the PokerStars Championships, 888Poker have stepped into the gap to offer players an avenue into the Southern Hemisphere’s premier event.

Players can qualify for the AUD $10,600 Main Event for as little as a cent. And the big boys can buy-in directly for a $1,050 deep structured satellite event.

Ari Engel is the reigning champion after topping a field of 732 entrants to win the AUD $1,600,000 (USD $1.1m) first prize including beating Tony Dunst in heads-up action. Samantha Abernathy was third. Kitty Kuo was sixth.

888Live at the King’s Casino

And finally, the King’s Casino in Rozvadov, Czech Republic will play host to the latest 888Live Festival at the back end of January. It’s 888Poker’s second major live festival after a successful trip to London in October.

The event – dubbed 888Live Kings Festival – will offer over €600,000 in guaranteed prize money and will attract 888Poker Ambassadors such as Chris Moorman, Dominik Nitsche, Sofia Lovgren, Natalie Hof and Kara Scott.

There will be over 12-events in all with the highlights being a €5,300 High Roller and €888 buy-in Main Event carrying a €300,000 Guarantee. 288 entrants created a £228,096 prize pool in London’s Main Event. Local lad Ka Li taking the top prize of £45,300. The final table included Sam Grafton (4th) and Charles Chattha (6th).

A full breakdown of games can be found here.

