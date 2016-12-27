NOVOMATIC to unfold complete gaming solutions at ICE 2017

PRESS RELEASES

When the world theatre of gaming opens at ExCel London on February 7-9, NOVOMATIC will resume its expansive stand at ICE Totally Gaming to showcase a complete range of cutting-edge gaming solutions. A combination of revolutionary cabinet innovations and leading Omni-channel content presented by 22 global subsidiaries and competence centers will demonstrate why NOVOMATIC is Europe’s undisputed leading gaming technology provider.

The NOVOMATIC stand, abounding with innovation, is located in the centre of the show floor and will be split into five distinct sections to profile a complete picture of gaming solutions. Upon entering the stand, visitors will first see the latest lottery and sports betting developments demonstrated by NOVOMATIC Lottery Solutions (NLS) and NOVOMATIC Sports Betting Solutions (NSLS), respectively. Next is the NOVOMATIC Interactive division with a full range of Omni-channel solutions from subsidiaries including Greentube, StakeLogic, Eurocoin Interactive, AbZorba Games, Mazooma and Extreme Live Gaming.

Passing a standout display of larger-than-life NOVOSTAR® V.I.P. Royal cabinets featuring a selection of bold new content designed for its huge 65” upright curve screen, visitors will find themselves at the heart of the company offering with the latest casino and systems innovations from NOVOMATIC Gaming Industries (NGI) and Octavian.

Moving around, the stand opens into the NOVOMATIC UK Group and its various subsidiaries with leading products for the casino, arcade and pub markets. An extensive range of international AWP and VLT products, as well as cash management solutions, will be on show at the end of the stand, by European subsidiaries including LÖWEN Entertainment, Crown Technologies, NOVOMATIC Italia, NOVOMATIC Gaming Spain and NOVOMATIC Netherlands. The latest Ainsworth cabinets and games will also be on show for the first time on the NOVOMATIC stand at ICE.

About NOVOMATIC:

The NOVOMATIC Group is one of the biggest international producers and operators of gaming technologies and employs more than 24,000 staff worldwide. Founded by entrepreneur Professor Johann F. Graf in 1980, the Group has locations in more than 50 countries and exports high-tech electronic gaming equipment and solutions to 80 countries. The Group operates more than 235,000 gaming terminals in its some 1,600 plus gaming operations as well as via rental concepts.

Through its numerous international subsidiaries the NOVOMATIC Group is fully active in all segments of the gaming industry and thus offers a diversified omni-channel product portfolio to its partners and clients around the world. This product range includes land based gaming products and services, management systems and cash management, online/mobile and social gaming solutions as well as lottery and sports betting solutions together with a range of sophisticated ancillary products and services.

Media Inquiries:

Mike Robinson

International Communications Manager

NOVOMATIC Gaming Industries GmbH

mrobinson@novomatic.com

Mobile.: +44 7871 918097

Andrea Lehner

Product Marketing

NOVOMATIC Gaming Industries GmbH

alehner@novomatic.com

Mobile.: +43 664 40 66721

NOVOMATIC GROUP

NOVOMATIC Gaming Industries GmbH

Wiener Strasse 158

2352 Gumpoldskirchen

Austria, Europe

