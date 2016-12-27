PRESS RELEASES

HAARLEM, The Netherlands December 2016 – Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) has been awarded accreditation in the Czech Republic, becoming the first international gaming laboratory to earn this honor. The achievement further increases GLI’s activity across Europe and allows the company to provide assistance to the Czech Ministry of Finance and Gaming Board.

GLI’s Managing Director of GLI Europe and Africa Martin Britton said, “We would like to thank the Czech Ministry of Finance and Gaming Board in awarding the first accreditation to GLI, and we wish them every success. This will allow our valued clients to move forward in this regulated market, and we would be happy for suppliers and operators to contact GLI as we have up-to-the-minute information about the current regulation and various certification and audit requirements.

“We see the Czech Republic as a key regulated jurisdiction for suppliers and operators moving forward,” he said. “Lending our global expertise is a vital service we provide in our role as an independent adviser in driving industry standards, providing a global approach to regulation in order to avoid reinventing the wheel. GLI has always provided standards across all products in the gaming arena, which are freely available on our website, to highlight the need for standardization. This is where our internal and international expertise assists through our compliance teams. Our European Compliance and Quality Assurance team is headed by Compliance Manager Dennis Byram.”

The company’s newly granted accreditation in the Czech Republic, coupled with the recently published technical standards allows current and potential licensees in the country to begin the process right away. Please email j.illingworth@gaminglabs.com to get started on your Czech Republic certification today.

