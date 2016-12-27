Endorphina releases the MAORI slot before the end of the year

PRESS RELEASES

The December is a very fruitful time for the Endorphina and the players that prefer the game like no others. After a successful release of the Voodoo slot, the game provider continues in unveiling the non-christmas themed slots before the end of the year.

The next addition to the broad portfolio of Endorphina’s games is a polynesian themed slot MAORI, celebrating the traditional inhabitants of the New Zealand.

Known for their rich mythology, distinctive crafts and performing arts, the Maori people developed their culture during the centuries in a complete isolation. This interesting ethnic group inspired the creative team and the result is visually mastered slot that features full 3D modeled characters in HD that allows great immersion into the game and the culture of the people.

The slot promises unlimited free games and a huge opportunity for winning big and is available at casinos from the 26th December 2016.

