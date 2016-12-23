Yggdrasil player wins €3.3m Christmas

PRESS RELEASES

December 2016 – Christmas has come early for a slots player after he won almost €3.3million on Yggdrasil’s popular Joker Millions progressive jackpot slot.

The lucky player was spinning the reels on sunnyplayer.com on Thursday morning when he hit the jackpot – €3,291,513 – from a bet of just €2.50 while playing on his PC.

The win is the largest on Joker Millions to date, with previous big wins of €2.9million, €720,000 and €460,000 collected since March 2015.

Fredrik Elmqvist, CEO at Yggdrasil Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to see a player win such a life changing sum of money, especially this close to Christmas and while playing one of our slots games.

“Joker Millions is our first progressive slot and it is beloved by both operators and players. With more operators continuing to join the Yggdrasil network, the jackpot will be building up again quickly.”

Alexander, CMO of sunnyplayer, said: “We love it when one of our players wins big, and this is among the largest we have ever see on our site. It goes to show big wins can happen, but you have to be spinning the reels to be in with the chance of scooping the prize!”

Joker Millions’ pooled jackpot has an expected fall out value of €2m and unlike many progressive jackpot games, also features a deep and engaging base game. sunnyplayer is a brand of Cherry iGaming.

