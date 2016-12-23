SIS to be sole provider of its race day data to the online betting market

PRESS RELEASES

December 2016 – SIS, a leading supplier of products and services to the retail and online betting markets, has exited licensing agreements with other providers of its horse racing and greyhound racing data to the online bookmaker industry, and will now be the sole supplier of core race day data for Irish horse racing, UK horse racing from 20 courses, and UK greyhound racing, in addition to its premier international horse racing.

The vast majority of the online betting market currently receive horse racing and greyhound racing core race day data through SIS or through contracted data distributors where licensing agreements have previously been in place.

SIS will be the sole exclusive provider of official core race day data for Irish horse racing, UK horse racing (from 20 courses), and UK greyhound racing (from 22 tracks), as well as providing official core race day data for premier international racing from Dubai, Latin America, Singapore and Germany. This data will no longer be available through other data suppliers, and customers will need to agree supply through SIS to continue with these key data services.

As part of SIS’ strategic push to build content in the online data market, customers now have access to pricing services including early prices, with derivatives available soon, as well as enhanced data services including form and tipping, and later next year – in-running data for horseracing, an innovative new development from SIS, which will open up significant new betting opportunities.

Customers will also have access to SIS’ streaming capability via its SIS Stream platform, offering content from UK greyhound racing, Latin America, Singapore, and Dubai horse racing, with Irish horse racing following soon.

Paul Witten, Commercial Director of SIS said, “This is a significant step forward for SIS, enabling more direct interactions with end customers and opening the door for new and exciting services.

“In order to facilitate the initiative, our commercial and technical teams are geared up and ready to initiate the new commercial agreements and the required feed integrations. We are in discussions with other data providers to agree transitional arrangements to ensure that we minimise the impact of these changes on affected customers, and that all customers can safely and effectively migrate over to the new services”.

SIS (Satellite Information Services Ltd) is a leading supplier of products and services to the online and retail betting markets and has been at the heart of global bookmaking for more than a quarter of a century. SIS delivers multiple channels of live racing, data and commentary from racecourses and greyhound tracks in the UK, Ireland and across the world.

In addition to trusted satellite delivery, SIS has developed its own low latency streaming platform – SIS Stream, which delivers quick, secure and high quality pictures, data and virtual content across the globe. SIS continues to develop innovative solutions to suit bookmakers at all levels of the industry, and now provides competitive pricing for UK, Ireland and international horse racing, along with greyhound and other sports via its Trading Services offer.

