Pokerstars launches the deal mini game

PokerStars players can now join in the fun as popular mini game previously only on Full Tilt is now available to play on desktop client and mobile app.

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, December 2016 – A popular new mini game that offers poker players fun chances to win big for a small price is now being launched on PokerStars, an Amaya Inc. (Nasdaq: AYA, TSX: AYA) brand.

The Deal, which was pioneered on sister site Full Tilt, is a quick-fire poker mini game where spending as little as 7 StarsCoin gives players the chance to instantly win cash prizes and get a shot at spinning the wheel for the progressive jackpot, which ranges from $25,000 upwards. Players can also buy-in for 70 StarsCoin for a chance to win larger prizes and a better chance of hitting the jackpot.

The Deal players are dealt seven cards face down and are given the option to discard two, leaving a five-card poker hand which is then revealed to the player. StarsCoin and cash prizes are paid out based on the strength of the hand; the higher the hand ranking the better the prize. The progressive Jackpot is activated when a player makes either a Straight Flush in the 70 StarsCoin mode or a Royal Flush in the 7 StarsCoin mode, the highest ranked hands in a game of poker. These hands give them the chance to spin the wheel for a shot at the progressive jackpot. When the jackpot is struck anyone who has played The Deal in the last 12 hours wins a share of half of the jackpot!

Severin Rasset, Director of Poker Innovation and Operations, said: “This introduction of The Deal to PokerStars is great news. PokerStars players get the chance to play an exciting game, and Full Tilt players benefit from the additional liquidity that the PokerStars clients bring to the table. It’s sure to mean that the progressive jackpot builds up at an even faster rate and is triggered more frequently.”

Funds from the previous Full Tilt jackpot which ended at $109,298.89 will be distributed on Christmas Day via an All-In Shootout amongst all Full Tilt players who had played The Deal since the last jackpot was triggered in September 2016 and prior to the launch on PokerStars.

The game, which has already proven hugely popular on Full Tilt, has been launched on PokerStars across a variety of licenses including Isle of Man, Malta with more to be added in the coming weeks.

More information about The Deal can be found at: http://www .pokerstars.com/poker/promotions/the-deal/

About PokerStars

PokerStars operates the world’s most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 155 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

PokerStars is the flagship brand of Rational Group, which is ultimately owned by Amaya Inc. (Nasdaq: AYA; TSX: AYA) and operates gaming-related businesses and brands, including PokerStars, Full Tilt, StarsDraft, BetStars, PokerStars Casino and the PokerStars Championship and PokerStars Festival live poker tour brands (incorporating the European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour and the Asia Pacific Poker Tour). Amaya, through certain subsidiaries, is licensed, approved to offer, or offers under third party licenses or approvals, its products and services in various jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, both within and outside of the European Union, the Americas and elsewhere. In particular, PokerStars is the world’s most licensed online gaming brand, holding licenses or related operating approvals in 16 jurisdictions. PokerStars.com and PokerStars.eu operate globally under licenses from the Isle of Man and Malta governments, respectively.

