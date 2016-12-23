Magnet Gaming reveals new Inspector slot

PRESS RELEASES

Detective-themed game features double progressive jackpots.

Denmark, December 2016 – Innovative slots provider Magnet Gaming is hoping to crack the case with the launch of its brand new detective-themed slots title, Inspector.

The nine-reel game boasts two progressive jackpots and three bonus games, with every spin giving players a chance to win the biggest prize.

Designed for desktop and mobile, it features a hapless investigator and dastardly crime-scene icons, including a meat cleaver, revolver, and bottle of poison, with the reels embedded in a moonlit shop-front.

Thomas Nielsen, Head of Game Licensing at Magnet Gaming, said: “Inspector is our best game yet and has plenty of features to keep people entertained, culminating in those two fantastic progressive jackpots.

“The inspector in the title may be a bit clueless, but there is plenty of evidence in the game to explain why our slots have great retention rates and are enjoyed by players and operators alike.”

Magnet went live with an initial roll-out of eight slots, including the popular titles Diamond Express, Golden Pyramid, and Bank Walt, before adding Auction Day, Space Gems, Candy Kingdom, and Vikings to their portfolio.

Their in-house design team are currently working on a number of further games to distribute to partners over the next 12 months as it looks to expand its international operations.

The supplier previously restricted itself to dot country licences, including its native Danish one, the United Kingdom, and Belgium. But it has now opened up to other regulated jurisdictions in Europe, triggering the opportunity for further growth.

Players wishing to give Inspector a spin can do so at:https://www.magnetgaming.com/games/

