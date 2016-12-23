iSoftBet unleashes a Christmas cracker with new slot Robo Smash

PRESS RELEASES

December 2016 – London, UK: iSoftBet, the leading online and mobile games software provider, is pleased to announce the release of new slot Robo Smash, which initially will be launched through a Christmas edition of the game.

Robo Smash Xmas, unveiled just ahead of the festive season, is a 5-reel, 15-line slot that is available on mobile as well as desktop.

It is a sci-fi adventure featuring two robot tribes battling each other on a snow-covered scrapyard world.

As Christmas is a time for giving, Robo Smash generously surprises players with Free Spins and Multipliers every time the robots fight. This game offers several chances to win up to 7,500 coins, and to enjoy the festivities in a high-tech fashion.

The initial Christmas version will run until January 5, 2017, with the slot to continue without its festive touches after that date.

Robo Smash Xmas – which adds Christmas music, holly, festive lights and snow to the original game – is the latest example of iSoftBet launching games related to topical themes and holidays.

Nir Elbaz, Managing Director of iSoftBet, said: “iSoftBet is again illustrating its versatility, creativity and imagination through the launch of Robo Smash Xmas. Packed with features like Multipliers, Free Spins, Sticky Reels, Stacked Wild and numerous opportunities to win big, we believe this unique and engaging game will be a hit among players.

“After huge success with Paranormal Activity, which we released at Halloween, launching a game with a Christmas touch was an easy decision.

“Robo Smash Xmas will be available for the festive season only, so we ask players to make the most of it over the holidays. Come January, the Christmas hats come off and the standard version of Robo Smash will be available for the rest of the year.

“This is a game worth putting down the mince pies for, and we expect Robo Smash to become yet another iSoftBet success among operators and gamers.”

To view a video clip of Robo Smash Xmas, click here:

About iSoftBet:

With a wealth of knowledge and experience in regulated markets, iSoftBet has quickly become a household name in the online casino industry. Boasting an impressive collection of high-powered games with stunning audio-visual effects, iSoftBet’s unparalleled casino games collection also features a range of unique and innovative HTML5 mobile content alongside exclusive branded content from the world’s leading studios. Certified in Italy and Alderney, each of iSoftBet’s products is created to ensure that it meets industry standards and we combine innovation with experience to provide world class gaming software to our partners.

Contact:

Lauren Bradley, Sales Manager

Tel: +44 (0) 208 133 2907

Email: sales@isoftbet.com

Web: www.isoftbet.com

Comments

comments