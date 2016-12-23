iGB Affiliate announces new conference format for LAC 2017

PRESS RELEASES

December 2016 (London) – iGB Affiliate, the most respected information provider for the igaming affiliate market, has announced a new format for the conference track at next year’s London Affiliate Conference (LAC) and Financial Partners Expo (FPE).

This year’s conference rooms will no longer be split by industry, and will instead be organised into themed tracks which run across both conference days.

The sessions will be led by industry experts and will be tailored to meet the specific challenges that affiliates encounter through a series of interactive and practical examples.

Among the speakers at LAC 2017 will be SEO guru Christoph C. Cemper and the CEO of digital marketing agency 10 Yetis, Andy Barr.

The conference themes on Friday, 10th February will be:

• Affiliate business tools (Morning; Conference Room 1)

• SEO strategies: Data, links and technical SEO (Afternoon; Conference Room 1)

• Industry insights (Morning, Finance; Afternoon, Gaming; Conference Room 2)

The conference themes on Saturday, 11th February will be:

• SEO strategies: Onsite SEO and website development (All day; Conference Room 1)

• Paid media (Morning; Conference Room 1)

• Social media (Afternoon; Conference 1)

iGaming Business’ head of operations Shona ODonnell commented: “We wanted to ensure that delegates at LAC 2017 can come away from the conference with some practical lessons that can applied in the real world, and our newly organised conference track has been designed to do exactly that.

“With an unparalleled range of industry experts sharing their wisdom, we expect the conference rooms to be at the heart of LAC 2017.”

The London Affiliate Conference and Financial Partners Expo take place between 9th – 12th February at their new venue of the ExCeL, with more than 5,000 delegates and exhibitors expected to attend.

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

David Bartram

+44 (0) 20 3586 1978

david@squareintheair.com

About iGB Affiliate

iGB Affiliate is the affiliate-facing brand of iGaming Business. It organises the three biggest affiliate events in the industry – LAC, AAC and BAC – as well as the recently-announced Nordic Affiliate Conference. Its conferences provide the platform for affiliates to learn from the industry’s best during dedicated conference schedules, and meet affiliate managers from major and rising operators both on the exhibition floor and during well-attended networking events.

The affiliate conferences are the only place you can network with large volumes of affiliates at once. For operators, the conferences are vital to growing their affiliate networks. iGB Affiliate also provides the free iGB Affiliate magazine. With high quality content and strong digital and print followings, it continues to be the only dedicated magazine in the affiliate industry.

Comments

comments