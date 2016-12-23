PRESS RELEASES

Asia-Pacific’s richest and most prestigious poker series to be live via poker professional Jason Somerville’s Twitch.tv account from Friday 27 January to Sunday 29 January 2017

MELBOURNE, Australia. December 2016. Crown Melbourne has today announced that Jason Somerville’s Twitch.tv account will again be the exclusive broadcast partner for the 2017 Aussie Millions Poker Championship.

With a reputation that ranks it alongside the highly-acclaimed World Series of Poker, the Aussie Millions is the marquee event on the Asian-Pacific poker calendar. Since its inception in 1998, the tournament has grown into a major stop on the international poker circuit for the world’s greatest poker players.

Twitch.tv, the world’s fasting-growing social video platform with more than 100 million members, will offer a unique and interactive Aussie Millions viewing experience for poker enthusiasts everywhere. Somerville will be streaming the 2017 Aussie Millions exclusively through his channel on Twitch.tv from Friday 27 January to Sunday 29 January 2017.

Crown Melbourne’s Tournament Director, Joel Williams, said “I’m absolutely delighted to again partner with Jason Somerville to live stream key moments from the 2017 Aussie Millions. Last year confirmed Jason’s overall appeal and immense talent, and I feel confident that this year’s production will be even more enjoyable and relevant to the Poker viewing community. What better way to showcase Australasia’s premier poker event?”

Jason Somerville said “I’m honored and thrilled to be partnering with Crown Melbourne to showcase the 2017 Aussie Millions once again on Twitch. The Aussie Millions is one of the most premiere and prestigious poker tournaments on the planet and I’m excited to present the action once again to fans around the globe. Last year’s broadcast was the most-watched live poker Twitch event of the year and I’m certain this year’s shows will be even better.”

Event: Crown’s 2017 Aussie Millions Poker Championship

Event Dates: Wednesday 11 January to Monday 30 January 2017

Twitch.tv: Friday 27 January: 12:30 EST – ‘Main Event’ – Day Four

Saturday 28 January: 14:10 EST – ANTON Jewellery $100,000 Challenge – Final Table

Sunday 29 January: 12:30 EST – ‘Main Event’ – Final Table

Twitch.tv Link: https://www.twitch.tv/jcarverpoker

Location: The Crown Poker Room (Level B2, Crown Entertainment Complex)

Media Accreditation: Register your interest via http://www.aussiemillions.com/media-accreditation

Website: www.aussiemillions.com | www.crownpoker.com.au

Twitter / Facebook: @crownpoker

Hashtags: #crownpoker #aussiemillions #crownmelbourne

For further media information or interviews please contact:

Natasha Stipanov

Corporate Affairs

Crown Resorts Limited

T. +61 3 9292 8671

Email: natasha.stipanov@crownresorts.com.au

