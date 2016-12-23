Calvin launches new online casino – Casino Calzone

PRESS RELEASES

Casinocalzone.com has officially launched. Fresh out of the oven, Casino Calzone is created by Cal, the pizzeria kingpin of Sweden.

It’s common knowledge that Cal has built up a pizza empire spanning over the last 40 years. However, what is not necessarily known is Cal’s love of gambling, which largely stems from Cal’s father teaching him cards.

Casino Calzone is powered by FAST TRACK’s managed technology services and iGaming Cloud’s backend platform.

Casinocalzone.com will, initially, be aimed towards the Swedish market and has a very innovative marketing strategy.

Cal himself commented, ‘’From my lifelong quest to produce the ultimate Calzone, I have learnt one thing: to make a quality product you need two things, top shelf ingredients and highly skilled personnel. When we cooked up Casino Calzone we were fortunate enough to have both. Thanks to all the pizzamakers at FAST TRACK!‘’

CEO of FAST TRACK, Simon Lidzén stated ‘’ We’re delighted with the launch of Casino Calzone. With the excellent brand profile matched with the crisp front-end, Casino Calzone has all the ingredients of a casino that can’t be topped!’.

About Casino Calzone:

Casino Calzone was founded in 2016 and provides a truly delicious online casino experience. With over 400 online casino games to play from to tailored bonuses, online casino has never been tastier!

About FAST TRACK:

FAST TRACK is an iGaming technology & services provider, specializing in developing market leading online casinos.



