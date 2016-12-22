Launch of new entrant to the Brazilian market

PRESS RELEASES

Bumbet.com (pronounced ‘boom bet’) has recently launched its services into LatAm’s biggest market, is looking for marketing deals in Brazil and already enjoys TV spots on major networks in Brazil (ESPN, Fox, Turner/Esportes Interativo).

Last week saw the official launch party of Bumbet when last Wednesday (Dec 14th) saw 250 of Bumbet’s friends transform Sao Paulo’s popular Soul Sports Bar into the Bumbet Pop-up bar for the evening, with guests including; Ana Paula Minerato, Cadu Garcia, Dani Terra, Ariele Ferreira, Daniel Zukerman, Enrico Celico, Felipe Lombardi, Feilpe Tito, Joanna Maranhao, Joao Gomes, Marianna Gonzalez, Marilia Moreno, Martin Mica, Maurren Maggi, Rafael Cortez, Rebeca Gasperini, Ronaldo Gasparian, Thiago Camilo, Willian Machado, Thiago Pereira and Christopher Clark. Photographs available on request.

While the brand name will raise a few eyebrows in the English speaking world, early signs are that Brazilians have embraced the new entrant to the burgeoning online betting industry in the region.

The company already boasts: 24/7 Customer Service, safe, secure and fast payouts (as well as accepting Bitcoin), Portuguese, Spanish and English languages.

Bumbet Managing Director, Michael Addison, commented: “Its early days, of course, but the signs are good and the reception from customers both anecdotally and numerically are more than encouraging. We feel our product has some genuinely unique features and will, therefore, be very attractive in this ever-growing market.”

For more information or photographs please contact Rafael Lopez: midia@bumbet.com

